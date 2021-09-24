Phone scammers have been posing as government officials or Amazon staff. Photo: Shutterstock Phone scammers have been posing as government officials or Amazon staff. Photo: Shutterstock
Beware of phone scammers posing as health officials, Amazon staff, Hong Kong police warn

  • Anti-fraud squad says con artists contact residents and tell them Covid-19 shots have ‘lost effectiveness’, asking for personal information
  • Amazon ruse involves English speakers claiming that users’ accounts have been compromised

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Updated: 6:49pm, 24 Sep, 2021

