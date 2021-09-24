Police and customs officers confiscated HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone. Photo: Handout Police and customs officers confiscated HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone. Photo: Handout
Police and customs officers confiscated HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police, customs seize HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone, from speedboat

  • Officers intercepted the boat in Deep Bay off the border town of Lau Fau Shan, near the maritime boundary with mainland China
  • Seizure is third cross-border smuggling attempt foiled by law enforcers in Deep Bay this month

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:38pm, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police and customs officers confiscated HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone. Photo: Handout Police and customs officers confiscated HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone. Photo: Handout
Police and customs officers confiscated HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE