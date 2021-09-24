Police and customs officers confiscated HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police, customs seize HK$4.28 million worth of contraband, including lobsters and abalone, from speedboat
- Officers intercepted the boat in Deep Bay off the border town of Lau Fau Shan, near the maritime boundary with mainland China
- Seizure is third cross-border smuggling attempt foiled by law enforcers in Deep Bay this month
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
