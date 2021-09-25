A search and rescue operation is under way in the waters near Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong A search and rescue operation is under way in the waters near Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer missing after boat capsizes in anti-smuggling operation, three others injured

  • Source says Senior Inspector Lam Yuen-yee fell into waters near city’s international airport on Saturday morning
  • Search and rescue operation includes members of elite ‘Flying Tigers’ unit

Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 3:42pm, 25 Sep, 2021

