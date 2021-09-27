A Hong Kong police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating her domestic helper. Photo: Warton Li
Female Hong Kong police officer charged with 12 counts of assault for allegedly beating domestic helper
- Police reveal the officer was suspended from duty after her arrest in July
- Source says the alleged assaults took place in a housing estate with flats set aside for police officers
Topic | Hong Kong police
A Hong Kong police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating her domestic helper. Photo: Warton Li