A Hong Kong police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating her domestic helper. Photo: Warton Li A Hong Kong police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating her domestic helper. Photo: Warton Li
A Hong Kong police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating her domestic helper. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Female Hong Kong police officer charged with 12 counts of assault for allegedly beating domestic helper

  • Police reveal the officer was suspended from duty after her arrest in July
  • Source says the alleged assaults took place in a housing estate with flats set aside for police officers

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:09am, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating her domestic helper. Photo: Warton Li A Hong Kong police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating her domestic helper. Photo: Warton Li
A Hong Kong police officer has been charged with assault for allegedly beating her domestic helper. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE