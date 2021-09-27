A Hong Kong Marine Police vessel searches for missing officer Lam Yuen-yee on Sunday near Tung Mun. Photo: Winson Wong A Hong Kong Marine Police vessel searches for missing officer Lam Yuen-yee on Sunday near Tung Mun. Photo: Winson Wong
Body of missing Hong Kong police officer found off Lantau Island

  • Senior inspector Lam Yuen-yee, 37, had been missing since Saturday morning, when her boat capsized during a high-speed chase
  • Three other officers rescued after vessel overturned suffered no major injuries

Elizabeth Cheung and Christy Leung

Updated: 10:04am, 27 Sep, 2021

