A Hong Kong Marine Police vessel searches for missing officer Lam Yuen-yee on Sunday near Tung Mun. Photo: Winson Wong
Body of missing Hong Kong police officer found off Lantau Island
- Senior inspector Lam Yuen-yee, 37, had been missing since Saturday morning, when her boat capsized during a high-speed chase
- Three other officers rescued after vessel overturned suffered no major injuries
Topic | Hong Kong police
