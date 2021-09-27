Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho is lifted into an ambulance on November 6, 2019, after being stabbed at a campaign rally. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years’ jail for 2019 stabbing of pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho
- Court cites meticulous planning in handing down ‘a major deterrent sentence’ for attack judge says ‘easily could have been fatal’
- Tung Pak-fai, 31, urged Ho to ‘go to hell’ fast after plunging a knife into his chest at a November campaign rally
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho is lifted into an ambulance on November 6, 2019, after being stabbed at a campaign rally. Photo: Handout