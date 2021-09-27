Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho is lifted into an ambulance on November 6, 2019, after being stabbed at a campaign rally. Photo: Handout Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho is lifted into an ambulance on November 6, 2019, after being stabbed at a campaign rally. Photo: Handout
Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho is lifted into an ambulance on November 6, 2019, after being stabbed at a campaign rally. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years’ jail for 2019 stabbing of pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho

  • Court cites meticulous planning in handing down ‘a major deterrent sentence’ for attack judge says ‘easily could have been fatal’
  • Tung Pak-fai, 31, urged Ho to ‘go to hell’ fast after plunging a knife into his chest at a November campaign rally

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:45pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho is lifted into an ambulance on November 6, 2019, after being stabbed at a campaign rally. Photo: Handout Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho is lifted into an ambulance on November 6, 2019, after being stabbed at a campaign rally. Photo: Handout
Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho is lifted into an ambulance on November 6, 2019, after being stabbed at a campaign rally. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE