Alleged rape victim was misled about assailant’s sex in online chats, Hong Kong court hears

  • Alleged victim only knew she was with a man at the moment of intercourse, prosecution says, alleging Tsang Tsz-ho misrepresented himself in multiple online venues
  • ‘[She] was only willing to engage in intimate conduct with the defendant because she thought the defendant was a woman,’ High Court jury told

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:48pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Tsang Tsz-ho’s rape trial began at Hong Kong’s High Court on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
