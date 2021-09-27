Tsang Tsz-ho’s rape trial began at Hong Kong’s High Court on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Alleged rape victim was misled about assailant’s sex in online chats, Hong Kong court hears
- Alleged victim only knew she was with a man at the moment of intercourse, prosecution says, alleging Tsang Tsz-ho misrepresented himself in multiple online venues
- ‘[She] was only willing to engage in intimate conduct with the defendant because she thought the defendant was a woman,’ High Court jury told
