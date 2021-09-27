The Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where an elderly man was found unconscious and bleeding on Monday. Photo: Handout
Manhunt on for Hong Kong woman wanted in connection with death of elderly man found bleeding in housing block corridor
- Police say the man was unconscious when found, and died in hospital about 1½ hours later
- Source says the force is searching for a woman in her 50s in relation to the case, but declines to offer details
Topic | Crime
The Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where an elderly man was found unconscious and bleeding on Monday. Photo: Handout