The Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan, where an elderly man was found unconscious and bleeding on Monday. Photo: Handout
Crime
Manhunt on for Hong Kong woman wanted in connection with death of elderly man found bleeding in housing block corridor

  • Police say the man was unconscious when found, and died in hospital about 1½ hours later
  • Source says the force is searching for a woman in her 50s in relation to the case, but declines to offer details

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:22pm, 27 Sep, 2021

