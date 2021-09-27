A judge has ruled that a whistle-blower cannot be penalised for exposing Hoi Tin Tong’s practice of washing and reselling mouldy products. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong judge sides with whistle-blower in defamation case over mouldy Hoi Tin Tong turtle jelly
- Judge finds accusation that herbal products chain had instructed employees to wash, resell mouldy jellies to be truthful
- Despite whistle-blower exhibiting dubious ‘commercial morality’, he cannot be held accountable for report that led to scandal, judge rules
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A judge has ruled that a whistle-blower cannot be penalised for exposing Hoi Tin Tong’s practice of washing and reselling mouldy products. Photo: Edward Wong