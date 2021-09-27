A judge has ruled that a whistle-blower cannot be penalised for exposing Hoi Tin Tong’s practice of washing and reselling mouldy products. Photo: Edward Wong A judge has ruled that a whistle-blower cannot be penalised for exposing Hoi Tin Tong’s practice of washing and reselling mouldy products. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge sides with whistle-blower in defamation case over mouldy Hoi Tin Tong turtle jelly

  • Judge finds accusation that herbal products chain had instructed employees to wash, resell mouldy jellies to be truthful
  • Despite whistle-blower exhibiting dubious ‘commercial morality’, he cannot be held accountable for report that led to scandal, judge rules

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:02pm, 27 Sep, 2021

