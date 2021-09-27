Hung Wing-sum, a former clerical assistant of the Immigration Department, was jailed for 45 months at the District Court on Monday for doxxing 215 individuals. Photo: Warton Li
Judge urges Hong Kong government to hold internet service providers liable for not removing leaked data, as ex-clerk gets 45 months’ jail for doxxing
- Sentence for Hung Wing-sum, who had actively divulged personal details of 215 individuals to two doxxing groups, is heaviest to date in such a case
- Judge says case underscores need to step up internet security and identify the civil servants involved in doxxing campaigns against authorities
