The High Court has thrown out a judicial review application sought by 803 Funds to name teachers found guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 unrest. Photo: Warton Li The High Court has thrown out a judicial review application sought by 803 Funds to name teachers found guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 unrest. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court has thrown out a judicial review application sought by 803 Funds to name teachers found guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 unrest. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong leader loses High Court bid to name teachers guilty of professional misconduct over 2019 protests

  • Company founded by Leung Chun-ying had demanded to know identities of 39 teachers, their respective schools, and nature of their misconduct
  • Court finds Education Bureau was ‘fully justified to refuse to disclose the withheld information’ and that its decision was ‘entirely reasonable’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 3:44pm, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The High Court has thrown out a judicial review application sought by 803 Funds to name teachers found guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 unrest. Photo: Warton Li The High Court has thrown out a judicial review application sought by 803 Funds to name teachers found guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 unrest. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court has thrown out a judicial review application sought by 803 Funds to name teachers found guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 unrest. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE