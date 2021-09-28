The High Court has thrown out a judicial review application sought by 803 Funds to name teachers found guilty of professional misconduct over the 2019 unrest. Photo: Warton Li
Former Hong Kong leader loses High Court bid to name teachers guilty of professional misconduct over 2019 protests
- Company founded by Leung Chun-ying had demanded to know identities of 39 teachers, their respective schools, and nature of their misconduct
- Court finds Education Bureau was ‘fully justified to refuse to disclose the withheld information’ and that its decision was ‘entirely reasonable’
