People walk past an advert for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong. Law enforcement agencies worldwide have noticed the rise of money-laundering activities involving virtual currencies in recent years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s dirty money sleuths track criminals using cryptocurrency trading platforms to move illegal funds across borders

  • Money launderers attracted by anonymity, speed of cryptocurrency transactions across borders
  • Law enforcers step up surveillance as Hong Kong prepares to amend dirty money legislation

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:23am, 29 Sep, 2021

