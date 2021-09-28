The search for senior policewoman Lam Yuen-yee ended on Monday when her body was found near Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong The search for senior policewoman Lam Yuen-yee ended on Monday when her body was found near Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police seek help from mainland Chinese authorities to trace culprits of fatal speedboat attack on officers

  • City, mainland authorities working together to find smugglers who rammed their speedboat into a police craft during high-speed pursuit, killing a senior inspector
  • Investigation into death of 37-year-old Lam Yuen-yee is running ‘along the lines of murder’, source says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:19pm, 28 Sep, 2021

