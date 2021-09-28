Adam Ma speaks to the press at a Mong Kok shopping centre in October 2020. Photo: Brian Wong Adam Ma speaks to the press at a Mong Kok shopping centre in October 2020. Photo: Brian Wong
National security law: man charged over chanting protest slogans says calling for Hong Kong independence a constitutional right, court hears

  • Adam Ma, who had called himself a second-generation Captain America, accused of inciting secession in connection with 20 incidents last year
  • Prosecutors say Ma claimed several times the security law was nothing more than ‘decoration’ and urged people to ‘bravely trample the law and struggle’

