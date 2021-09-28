Police say at least 25 pubgoers have been taken in scams targeting drunken men in Wan Chai this year. Photo: AFP Police say at least 25 pubgoers have been taken in scams targeting drunken men in Wan Chai this year. Photo: AFP
At least 25 Hong Kong pubgoers robbed of HK$1.9 million this year in Wan Chai honeytrap swindles

  • Police say the vast majority of the victims were expatriates, and most were drinking in watering holes around Luard Road when they were robbed
  • Police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the cases, but investigations are ongoing

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:35pm, 28 Sep, 2021

