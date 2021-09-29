More than 1,900 bottles labelled ‘coconut oil’ were actually filled with a liquid form of methamphetamine. Photo: Felix Wong More than 1,900 bottles labelled ‘coconut oil’ were actually filled with a liquid form of methamphetamine. Photo: Felix Wong
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

HK$150 million bust Hong Kong’s biggest liquid meth seizure at airport in 2 decades

  • The drug was hidden inside 1,920 bottles labelled ‘coconut oil’ shipped from Mexico
  • Customs officials said their investigation suggested the 230kg-haul was bound for countries including Australia, where it would be worth 6 times as much

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:18pm, 29 Sep, 2021

