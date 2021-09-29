A magistrate rejected the bail applications from seven defendants appearing in court on Wednesday and charged with subversion. Photo: Felix Wong A magistrate rejected the bail applications from seven defendants appearing in court on Wednesday and charged with subversion. Photo: Felix Wong
A magistrate rejected the bail applications from seven defendants appearing in court on Wednesday and charged with subversion. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: bail denied for Hong Kong schoolgirl and 6 others charged with subversion under Beijing-imposed legislation

  • Five secondary school pupils among seven members of pro-independence group charged with conspiracy to incite subversion
  • The accused, aged between 15 and 25, were remanded in custody with the next hearing set for November

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:38pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A magistrate rejected the bail applications from seven defendants appearing in court on Wednesday and charged with subversion. Photo: Felix Wong A magistrate rejected the bail applications from seven defendants appearing in court on Wednesday and charged with subversion. Photo: Felix Wong
A magistrate rejected the bail applications from seven defendants appearing in court on Wednesday and charged with subversion. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE