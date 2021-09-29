A magistrate rejected the bail applications from seven defendants appearing in court on Wednesday and charged with subversion. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: bail denied for Hong Kong schoolgirl and 6 others charged with subversion under Beijing-imposed legislation
- Five secondary school pupils among seven members of pro-independence group charged with conspiracy to incite subversion
- The accused, aged between 15 and 25, were remanded in custody with the next hearing set for November
