Police officers patrol the streets around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Election Committee polling day. Photo: Felix Wong Police officers patrol the streets around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Election Committee polling day. Photo: Felix Wong
Police officers patrol the streets around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Election Committee polling day. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to mobilise more than 8,000 officers for National Day

  • Preparations undertaken to ensure flag-raising ceremony, cocktail reception and related public events run in safe and orderly manner, insider says
  • Police will carry out patrols in different districts while plain-clothes officers will be deployed to strategic sites to carry out surveillance

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:44pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers patrol the streets around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Election Committee polling day. Photo: Felix Wong Police officers patrol the streets around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Election Committee polling day. Photo: Felix Wong
Police officers patrol the streets around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Election Committee polling day. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE