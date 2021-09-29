Police officers patrol the streets around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Election Committee polling day. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police to mobilise more than 8,000 officers for National Day
- Preparations undertaken to ensure flag-raising ceremony, cocktail reception and related public events run in safe and orderly manner, insider says
- Police will carry out patrols in different districts while plain-clothes officers will be deployed to strategic sites to carry out surveillance
Topic | Hong Kong police
