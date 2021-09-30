A Hong Kong police officer has been suspended for allegedly disparaging a colleague killed at sea last week. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officer suspended from duty over comments disparaging colleague killed in anti-smuggling operation
- The constable is said to have mocked the late Senior Inspector Lam Yuen-yee, saying she ‘deserved’ to die
- Lam was killed when she and three other officers were thrown overboard after being rammed by a speedboat during an operation
Topic | Hong Kong police
A Hong Kong police officer has been suspended for allegedly disparaging a colleague killed at sea last week. Photo: Warton Li