A Hong Kong police officer has been suspended for allegedly disparaging a colleague killed at sea last week. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer suspended from duty over comments disparaging colleague killed in anti-smuggling operation

  • The constable is said to have mocked the late Senior Inspector Lam Yuen-yee, saying she ‘deserved’ to die
  • Lam was killed when she and three other officers were thrown overboard after being rammed by a speedboat during an operation

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Updated: 6:29pm, 30 Sep, 2021

