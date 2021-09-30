The accused, who were all senior Apple Daily employees, arrive at West Kowloon Court for a pretrial hearing. Photo: Winson Wong The accused, who were all senior Apple Daily employees, arrive at West Kowloon Court for a pretrial hearing. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law: 6 former Apple Daily executives face High Court trial with possible life sentences

  • The six senior executives of the now-defunct newspaper are charged under the national security law with colluding with foreign forces
  • Prosecutors plan to move the trial to the Court of First Instance, where judges are not restricted by sentencing caps

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:03pm, 30 Sep, 2021

