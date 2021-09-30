The masks were stored in yellow boxes printed with the declaration ‘Not made in China’. Photo: Demosisto
Hong Kong company run by ex-Demosisto members fined HK$10,000 for possession of face masks with false performance claims
- Representative of Chung Chi, which was supplying the masks to a Kwun Tong restaurant, pleaded guilty to possession of goods with false trade descriptions for sale or manufacture
- Laboratory test had revealed sample masks failed to attain declared ‘ASTM Level 1’ performance standard
Topic | Hong Kong courts
