Hong Kong police confiscated HK$5 million worth of crystal meth in an operation on Thursday. Photo: Facebook Hong Kong police confiscated HK$5 million worth of crystal meth in an operation on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$5 million worth of crystal meth, arrest 2

  • Officers intercepted 21-year-old man in Tai Po estate, finding 1.5kg of the drug in a paper bag he was holding and 6kg more in his flat
  • Suspect and 16-year-old girlfriend arrested and charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Updated: 7:41pm, 1 Oct, 2021

