Hong Kong police confiscated HK$5 million worth of crystal meth in an operation on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police seize HK$5 million worth of crystal meth, arrest 2
- Officers intercepted 21-year-old man in Tai Po estate, finding 1.5kg of the drug in a paper bag he was holding and 6kg more in his flat
- Suspect and 16-year-old girlfriend arrested and charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police confiscated HK$5 million worth of crystal meth in an operation on Thursday. Photo: Facebook