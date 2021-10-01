Government vessels carry out a search for the body of a police officer killed last week during an anti-smuggling operation. Photo: Winson Wong Government vessels carry out a search for the body of a police officer killed last week during an anti-smuggling operation. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong, Guangdong police to ramp up cooperation on anti-smuggling activities following officer’s death at sea

  • The two sides will establish a joint task force to investigate the death, and will also cooperate more broadly in terms of strategy
  • The initiatives came out of a meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday between security officials from both sides of the border

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Oct, 2021

