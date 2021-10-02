Secretary for Security Chris Tang speaks about the death of senior police inspector Lam Yuen-yee on Saturday. Photo: RTHK
Emotional Hong Kong security chief blasts mockery of officer’s death at sea, says city determining if laws broken
- Chris Tang questions how Hong Kong ‘has become such a cold-blooded place’, accusing creators of rap parody of inciting hatred against police
- Four members of the city’s disciplined services are currently suspended over online comments celebrating senior police inspector Lam Yuen-yee’s death
