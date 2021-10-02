Secretary for Security Chris Tang speaks about the death of senior police inspector Lam Yuen-yee on Saturday. Photo: RTHK Secretary for Security Chris Tang speaks about the death of senior police inspector Lam Yuen-yee on Saturday. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Emotional Hong Kong security chief blasts mockery of officer’s death at sea, says city determining if laws broken

  • Chris Tang questions how Hong Kong ‘has become such a cold-blooded place’, accusing creators of rap parody of inciting hatred against police
  • Four members of the city’s disciplined services are currently suspended over online comments celebrating senior police inspector Lam Yuen-yee’s death

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 1:34pm, 2 Oct, 2021

