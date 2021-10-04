Police officer Ng Sai-ping repeatedly committed upskirting offences. Photo: Warton Li Police officer Ng Sai-ping repeatedly committed upskirting offences. Photo: Warton Li
Ex-Hong Kong police officer jailed for second time this year over upskirting offences against women while serving the force

  • Ng Sai-ping, 29, sentenced to four months behind bars at West Kowloon Court for taking upskirt photos of women, his second jail term for the offence this year
  • He preyed on five women within two months of his release from prison, and while awaiting a police disciplinary hearing

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:43pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Police officer Ng Sai-ping repeatedly committed upskirting offences. Photo: Warton Li Police officer Ng Sai-ping repeatedly committed upskirting offences. Photo: Warton Li
