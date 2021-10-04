Police officer Ng Sai-ping repeatedly committed upskirting offences. Photo: Warton Li
Ex-Hong Kong police officer jailed for second time this year over upskirting offences against women while serving the force
- Ng Sai-ping, 29, sentenced to four months behind bars at West Kowloon Court for taking upskirt photos of women, his second jail term for the offence this year
- He preyed on five women within two months of his release from prison, and while awaiting a police disciplinary hearing
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Police officer Ng Sai-ping repeatedly committed upskirting offences. Photo: Warton Li