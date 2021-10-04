The Hong Kong Scout Centre on Austin Road in Jordan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Scouts Association clubhouse broke social-distancing rules by hosting banquet for more than 100 people
- The event was held at the organisation’s headquarters on Austin Road in Jordan, according to the government
- Local media earlier reported a former deputy Kowloon regional commissioner hosted a 34-table retirement dinner at the centre
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
