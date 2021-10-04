The Hong Kong Scout Centre on Austin Road in Jordan. Photo: SCMP Pictures The Hong Kong Scout Centre on Austin Road in Jordan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
The Hong Kong Scout Centre on Austin Road in Jordan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus Hong Kong: Scouts Association clubhouse broke social-distancing rules by hosting banquet for more than 100 people

  • The event was held at the organisation’s headquarters on Austin Road in Jordan, according to the government
  • Local media earlier reported a former deputy Kowloon regional commissioner hosted a 34-table retirement dinner at the centre

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:37pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong Scout Centre on Austin Road in Jordan. Photo: SCMP Pictures The Hong Kong Scout Centre on Austin Road in Jordan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
The Hong Kong Scout Centre on Austin Road in Jordan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE