A gang targeted two elderly victims and pretended to be relatives who were in trouble. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong domestic worker arrested over role in phone scam that saw elderly women conned out of HK$210,000
- Indonesian woman accused of helping gang collect ill-gotten gains from two victims
- Police say the 52-year-old helper was paid HK$3,000 to act as a go-between
Topic | Scams and swindles
