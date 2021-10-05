Police officers and Food and Environmental Hygiene Department personnel mount a joint operation in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong
Officials seize frozen beef weighing same as 2,300 cows and worth HK$500 million in Hong Kong smuggling crackdown
- Record 1,700-tonne haul found in 68 containers at site in Tuen Mun
- Triad member arrested and two speedboats seized in joint operation between police and food department workers
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
