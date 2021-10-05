Prosecutors want another tool to charge people with rioting or joining an illegal assembly, but the city’s top justices are not convinced. Photo: Warton Li
Appeal case before Hong Kong’s top court to decide how law defines riot participants
- Prosecutors want another tool to charge people with rioting or joining an illegal assembly even if they were not physically present
- But the top justices have pushed back, saying existing offences such as taking part in a conspiracy or aiding and abetting provide are sufficient
