Social workers gather in Edinburgh Place in support of a three-day strike called by anti-government protesters in December 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Social workers gather in Edinburgh Place in support of a three-day strike called by anti-government protesters in December 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Social workers gather in Edinburgh Place in support of a three-day strike called by anti-government protesters in December 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong social workers convicted of national security offence will be struck off under new government proposal

  • Labour and Welfare Bureau to put forward paper for discussion in Legislative Council next week
  • Pro-establishment lawmakers have sought tighter control over sector after some workers were involved in protests

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:35pm, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Social workers gather in Edinburgh Place in support of a three-day strike called by anti-government protesters in December 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Social workers gather in Edinburgh Place in support of a three-day strike called by anti-government protesters in December 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Social workers gather in Edinburgh Place in support of a three-day strike called by anti-government protesters in December 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE