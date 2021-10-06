Chow Hang-tung, 36, is on trial accused of inciting others to knowingly take part in an unauthorised assembly. Photo: Handout Chow Hang-tung, 36, is on trial accused of inciting others to knowingly take part in an unauthorised assembly. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police banned Tiananmen vigil ‘by default’, barrister accused of incitement tells court

  • Chow Hang-tung, 36, is on trial accused of inciting others to attend this year’s banned June 4 vigil in Victoria Park
  • Representing herself in court, Chow accuses police of rehashing the 2020 banning order, which was issued on public health grounds, for this year’s event

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:37pm, 6 Oct, 2021

