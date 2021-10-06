“Stringent anti-smuggling operations by local authorities have forced smugglers to stop illegal shipments between Hong Kong and the mainland and hide their boats,” the source said. “We believe the speedboats [found in the operation] had been moved ashore to escape detection by law enforcers.”

Advertisement

The shipyard was found on the same day that police and Food and Environmental Hygiene Department officers seized a record 1,700 tonnes of frozen meat worth HK$500 million (US$64.2 million) along with two speedboats at a container yard in Tuen Mun. Frozen meat is a commonly smuggled good, and police said it was possible the haul was destined for the mainland.

The source said: “Some of the vessels seized at the illegal shipyard were about 13 metres in length. That is as big as a 40-foot shipping container. We believe they could have also been used to smuggle frozen meat across the border.”

The shipyard was first discovered by customs officers after they ramped up inspections at various smuggling hotspots on Lantau.

On Monday, they moved in with marine police and personnel from the Lands Department and found the 39 speedboats, along with another eight brand new outboard engines still in their boxes. No arrests were made in the operation.

Yuen Sze-chun, of the Lands Department, said the speedboats and engines had been confiscated under the Land (Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, as the site in question belonged to the government and was being unlawfully occupied.

He declined to say when the area was last checked by his colleagues.

Eight brand new outboard motors, still in their boxes, were also seized during the operation. Photo: Robert Ng

Noting the boats and engines were worth some HK$12 million, Superintendent Rita Li Yim-ping of customs’ syndicate crimes investigation bureau said half of the vessels were already fitted with two or more outboard motors.

Advertisement

Most of the boats had not been registered with the Marine Department, she said, but authorities would track down the owners of the ones that had.

“We will investigate why these speedboats were fitted with powerful outboard engines and look into whether they were linked with smuggling activities,” Li said.

Chief Inspector Jerry Lau Ka-yip of marine police’s west division said he did not rule out the possibility that a triad was behind the fleet. He said police would spare no efforts in the fight against triads, adding that the investigation was continuing.

Advertisement

The crackdown on triads and smuggling activities prompted by Lam’s death came after police chief Raymond Siu Chak-yee pledged to spare no effort in pursuing the “cold-blooded” culprits responsible, as well as those engaged in the wider scourge of cross-border crimes.