Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was convicted at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was convicted at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was convicted at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: China flag desecrator faces jail after court rejects defence he was affected by behavioural condition

  • District Court finds Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, guilty of criminal damage, desecrating the national flag, attempted arson and arson
  • Wong was among the thousands who answered calls to ‘stress test’ Hong Kong airport in September 2019 and descended on the area

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 5:57pm, 6 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was convicted at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was convicted at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was convicted at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE