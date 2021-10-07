A recent raid yielded the most valuable smuggling bust ever for the Customs and Excise Department (pictured). Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs makes largest-ever smuggling bust, with haul of shark fin, luxury goods valued at HK$210 million
- Authorities say the nearly 10 tonnes of fins were taken from some 15,000 sharks
- An investigation suggests the shark fins, endangered plants and other luxury items had been sourced from all over the world and were destined for mainland China
Topic | Crime
A recent raid yielded the most valuable smuggling bust ever for the Customs and Excise Department (pictured). Photo: Xiaomei Chen