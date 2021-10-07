Edgar Ng and Henry Li were married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout Edgar Ng and Henry Li were married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout
Gay Hong Kong widower withdraws legal challenge after government says same-sex couples have right to handle funeral arrangements

  • Henry Li had sued the government after being denied the right to independently make arrangements for his husband
  • Authorities have clarified that there is ‘no policy for distinction between opposite-sex couples and same-sex couples’

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 2:48pm, 7 Oct, 2021

