Edgar Ng and Henry Li were married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout
Gay Hong Kong widower withdraws legal challenge after government says same-sex couples have right to handle funeral arrangements
- Henry Li had sued the government after being denied the right to independently make arrangements for his husband
- Authorities have clarified that there is ‘no policy for distinction between opposite-sex couples and same-sex couples’
