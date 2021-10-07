Two men pulled from the sea by Hong Kong police on Thursday were taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan Two men pulled from the sea by Hong Kong police on Thursday were taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Two men pulled from the sea by Hong Kong police on Thursday were taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong marine police pull 2 men from sea – one unconscious – after catamaran capsizes in rough waters

  • The unconscious man, said to be about 30 years old, was trapped under the boat for about 45 minutes before rescuers arrived
  • A strong monsoon signal was known to be in effect at the time the boat was overturned in the waters off Beaufort Island

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:06pm, 7 Oct, 2021

