Two men pulled from the sea by Hong Kong police on Thursday were taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong marine police pull 2 men from sea – one unconscious – after catamaran capsizes in rough waters
- The unconscious man, said to be about 30 years old, was trapped under the boat for about 45 minutes before rescuers arrived
- A strong monsoon signal was known to be in effect at the time the boat was overturned in the waters off Beaufort Island
