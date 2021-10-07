Protesters take to the streets on July 1 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang Protesters take to the streets on July 1 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: 7 Hong Kong activists, ex-lawmakers plead guilty to unauthorised assembly charges over July 1 rally

  • Defendants enter plea at District Court for their roles in the march on July 1, 2020, the day after Beijing-imposed national security legislation took effect
  • Figo Chan, former convenor of now-dissolved Civil Human Rights Front, admits inciting others to knowingly take part in unauthorised assembly

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:05pm, 7 Oct, 2021

