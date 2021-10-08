Customs officers found 180kg of crystal meth hidden inside solar panels sent from Mexico. Photo: Dickson Lee Customs officers found 180kg of crystal meth hidden inside solar panels sent from Mexico. Photo: Dickson Lee
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers seize HK$120 million of crystal meth and arrest 3 men over suspicious solar panels sent from Mexico

  • The 180kg haul was second lot of Ice sent to city from South American country in four weeks
  • Boss of local logistics company tasked with collecting and delivering consignment among those detained

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:50pm, 8 Oct, 2021

