Hong Kong

Hong Kong court rules appeal by ex-girlfriend in lawsuit against Stephen Chow is without merit

  • The former long-term girlfriend had been seeking HK$80 million in what she characterised as unpaid investment commissions
  • A panel of judges found a lower court had not made any errors of law in deciding to toss out the suit

Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:06pm, 8 Oct, 2021

A panel of judges has ruled an appeal by an ex-girlfriend in a lawsuit against Stephen Chow to be without merit. Photo: Warton Li
