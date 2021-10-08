A panel of judges has ruled an appeal by an ex-girlfriend in a lawsuit against Stephen Chow to be without merit. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court rules appeal by ex-girlfriend in lawsuit against Stephen Chow is without merit
- The former long-term girlfriend had been seeking HK$80 million in what she characterised as unpaid investment commissions
- A panel of judges found a lower court had not made any errors of law in deciding to toss out the suit
