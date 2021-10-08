Police display confiscated counterfeit banknotes and related paraphernalia during a press conference on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Police display confiscated counterfeit banknotes and related paraphernalia during a press conference on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police display confiscated counterfeit banknotes and related paraphernalia during a press conference on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest suspected counterfeiter behind HK$76,400 in dodgy notes

  • The force says the man was picked up shortly after allegedly passing a bad HK$100 bill in a shop
  • A raid on a guest house room he was renting turned up an inkjet printer and other materials used in counterfeiting

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:57pm, 8 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police display confiscated counterfeit banknotes and related paraphernalia during a press conference on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Police display confiscated counterfeit banknotes and related paraphernalia during a press conference on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police display confiscated counterfeit banknotes and related paraphernalia during a press conference on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE