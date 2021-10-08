The handgun that police seized during Friday’s raid is displayed along with other evidence. Photo: Facebook The handgun that police seized during Friday’s raid is displayed along with other evidence. Photo: Facebook
The handgun that police seized during Friday’s raid is displayed along with other evidence. Photo: Facebook
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: police arrest couple, seize pistol and 92 bullets during raid on northern Hong Kong flat

  • Officers also find magazines, respirators, knuckle duster, folding knife and walkie-talkies
  • Police investigating origin of handgun, which was in good working condition, according to senior superintendent

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:56pm, 8 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The handgun that police seized during Friday’s raid is displayed along with other evidence. Photo: Facebook The handgun that police seized during Friday’s raid is displayed along with other evidence. Photo: Facebook
The handgun that police seized during Friday’s raid is displayed along with other evidence. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE