The handgun that police seized during Friday’s raid is displayed along with other evidence. Photo: Facebook
National security law: police arrest couple, seize pistol and 92 bullets during raid on northern Hong Kong flat
- Officers also find magazines, respirators, knuckle duster, folding knife and walkie-talkies
- Police investigating origin of handgun, which was in good working condition, according to senior superintendent
Topic | Crime
