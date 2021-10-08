A High Court jury has acquitted a man accused of hiding his sex in order to rape a woman he met on a lesbian forum. Photo: Warton Li A High Court jury has acquitted a man accused of hiding his sex in order to rape a woman he met on a lesbian forum. Photo: Warton Li
A High Court jury has acquitted a man accused of hiding his sex in order to rape a woman he met on a lesbian forum. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man accused of concealing his sex to rape woman cleared of all charges

  • The defendant was found not guilty of rape and indecent assault by a jury of six men and one woman
  • He was originally accused of posing as a woman in order to sexually assault someone he met on a lesbian forum

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:11pm, 8 Oct, 2021

