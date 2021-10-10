Hong Kong police chief Raymond Siu. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police to enhance cybersecurity against threat of violent members of anti-government movement ‘going underground’
- Police chief Raymond Siu says ‘bad faith actors’ are inciting young people to commit violence, targeting them through media, culture and the arts
- Siu sets goal of clarifying false information ‘within two hours of it spreading’ with officials weighing up a fake news law for the city
Topic | Hong Kong police
