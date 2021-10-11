Half of the 780 cases of child abuse recorded in total across January to August this year involved physical harm. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police report surge in child abuse cases, link rise in sexual assaults to minors spending more time outside as coronavirus rules ease
- Cases of child abuse in Hong Kong rose 70 per cent in the first eight months of 2021 compared with the same period last year
- Girl, 13, ran away with 21-year-old man she met online, an incident police say has become increasingly prevalent amid pandemic
