Hong Kong police have cracked down on smuggling gangs since the death of Senior Inspector Lam Yuen-yee, and have seized 39 speedboats in that time. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong police arrest two suspects, seize speedboat in connection with death of officer during anti-smuggling operation
- Local law enforcement detained pair in mainland China in joint operation with Guangdong authorities
- Senior Inspector Lam Yuen-yee was killed when her vessel was rammed by a speedboat on September 25
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
