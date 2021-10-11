An aerial view of indigenous village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s law does not protect exclusive right of male villagers to build homes, say lawyers for ‘judicial review king’ as small-house policy fight nears end
- Court of Final Appeal begins hearing an unprecedented challenge on the constitutionality of the controversial policy
- Appeal raises broader questions of wether a victim of discrimination can challenge the government though judicial review
Topic | Hong Kong courts
An aerial view of indigenous village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong