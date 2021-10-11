Hong Kong police officers cut zip ties off metal barricades erected by anti-government protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong police officers cut zip ties off metal barricades erected by anti-government protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police officers cut zip ties off metal barricades erected by anti-government protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court says zip ties can be considered ‘an instrument fit for unlawful purpose’ as it denies man’s appeal against protest sentence

  • First person jailed for carrying everyday item fails to have conviction overturned by Court of Appeal
  • Property agent Chan Chun-kit was sentenced to 5½ months behind bars last year for carrying 48 zip ties in November 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:53pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police officers cut zip ties off metal barricades erected by anti-government protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong police officers cut zip ties off metal barricades erected by anti-government protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police officers cut zip ties off metal barricades erected by anti-government protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE