Hong Kong police officers cut zip ties off metal barricades erected by anti-government protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong court says zip ties can be considered ‘an instrument fit for unlawful purpose’ as it denies man’s appeal against protest sentence
- First person jailed for carrying everyday item fails to have conviction overturned by Court of Appeal
- Property agent Chan Chun-kit was sentenced to 5½ months behind bars last year for carrying 48 zip ties in November 2019
Topic | Hong Kong courts
