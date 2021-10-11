The High Court has ruled that businesswoman Annie Kwok failed to provide evidence of misconduct by former RTHK boss Leung Ka-wing. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong businesswoman loses appeal against court ruling to bar her from suing former chief of public broadcaster RTHK
- Annie Kwok filed five summonses last year accusing Leung Ka-wing, then director of broadcasting, of misconduct in public office over four RTHK programmes
- Court of Appeal rules she failed to provide evidence suggesting wilful misconduct by Leung
Topic | Hong Kong courts
