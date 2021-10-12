Police officers investigate the killing of a Hong Kong taxi driver on Tuesday. Photo: Cable TV News screen capture Police officers investigate the killing of a Hong Kong taxi driver on Tuesday. Photo: Cable TV News screen capture
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Citywide manhunt under way after Hong Kong taxi driver killed in early hours of Tuesday

  • Police have cordoned off the intersection of Eastern Street and Queen’s Road West, where residents reported seeing the victim attacked at 4.54am
  • A brick, hat and surgical masks with blood stains were found near the scene, according to a police source

Christy Leung
Updated: 1:58pm, 12 Oct, 2021

