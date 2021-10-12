About Beauty, which abruptly closed in September, is understood to be one of three shuttered chains at the centre of a criminal investigation. Photo: May Tse About Beauty, which abruptly closed in September, is understood to be one of three shuttered chains at the centre of a criminal investigation. Photo: May Tse
About Beauty, which abruptly closed in September, is understood to be one of three shuttered chains at the centre of a criminal investigation. Photo: May Tse
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Director of abruptly shuttered Hong Kong beauty chains arrested over HK$30 million in payments for services never provided

  • The 63-year-old man was detained on Tuesday morning but granted police bail in case that has seen 667 claims filed by former customers
  • While customs did not disclose the names of the stores involved, it is understood they are About Beauty, Dr Protalk and Top Comfort

Topic |   Crime
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 4:20pm, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About Beauty, which abruptly closed in September, is understood to be one of three shuttered chains at the centre of a criminal investigation. Photo: May Tse About Beauty, which abruptly closed in September, is understood to be one of three shuttered chains at the centre of a criminal investigation. Photo: May Tse
About Beauty, which abruptly closed in September, is understood to be one of three shuttered chains at the centre of a criminal investigation. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE